Danny Murphy predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham will finish this season

Danny Murphy is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to “sneak in” to the top four and finish above Arsenal this season.

Spurs made up some ground on their north London rivals on Wednesday night when they sealed a 2-0 victory away to Brighton and Hove Albion as Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

Arsenal remain in fourth place in the Premier League table but are now only three points ahead of Spurs with one game in hand as we approach the business end of the campaign.

The Gunners still need to travel to face Spurs away from home before the end of the season and Arsenal also have tricky games against Chelsea FC and Manchester City coming up.

Former Spurs midfielder Murphy says Arsenal remain as the favourites to finish in the top four, but he believes that Spurs may well sneak in and finish in the Champions League qualification spots this season.

Asked about how the top four is shaping up after Wednesday night’s games, Murphy told Stadium Astro: “I’ve just got a feeling when I look at the fixtures, I make Arsenal the favourites but I think Tottenham might sneak in.

“The two reasons I think they might sneak in is because Conte has always had success everywhere he’s gone. Sometimes managers don’t need to be good, they just need to be lucky and if you are good and lucky then great.

“The other thing is Harry Kane is just hitting the straps at the right time he just looks so strong and powerful at the moment.

“So I’ve just got a feeling Tottenham will sneak in for some reason. I hope they do as a former Tottenham player but it’s fascinating.”

Harry Kane, 28, has scored five goals in his last five outings for the north Londoners in all competitions.

Arsenal – whose loss to Liverpool FC was ended a run of five straight wins in the top flight – are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to take on Aston Villa away from home.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are preparing to take on West Ham United at home on Sunday afternoon in the top flight.

