Martin Keown predicts where Arsenal, Tottenham are going to finish

Martin Keown is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to finish above north London rivals Arsenal in the top-four race this season.

Arsenal bolstered their hopes of securing a return to the Champions League on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa, with Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal of the game in the first half at Villa Park.

That win left Arsenal in fourth place in the Premier League table as they look to secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Arsenal are currently in the driving seat and have played a game less than Spurs, with Mikel Arteta’s men also having a game in hand over Manchester United.

However, Arsenal still face tricky away trip to take on Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC before the season is out as they look to end the campaign on a positive note.

Despite Saturday’s resilient win at Villa Park, Keown believes that Spurs remain as the favourites to finish fourth ahead of Arsenal thanks to their favourable fixture list.

Speaking on BT Sport on Saturday, as quoted by Metro, Keown said: “I think it’s about Arsenal rebuilding their reputation because you do that over many years. If people think you’re a soft touch at some point you fall over.

“Now, people are getting a bit of taste of Arsenal, realising it’s stronger, totally different. They’re playing this nice constructive football and going to be resilient.

“Gabriel today at the back was tight and strong, Ben White alongside him and Partey in front never really ventured too far. It’s nice and strong in those compartments.

“Now there’s a lot of games ahead and I still put Spurs as favourites to make top four. Let’s see if they can do it. Arsenal, we have now got to see, but when I look at the fixtures and I see games away at Chelsea, Spurs, it’s tough. It’s in Arsenal’s hands and if they keep performing as they are they can do it.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on the Arsenal players. I said they are rebuilding their reputation and sometimes they’ve been guilty of too many pats on the back and they’ve lost concentration. Is it different now? They have to show it.

“I like the look of the run-in for Spurs.”

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “It was a big win.

“After the defeat against Liverpool, but the performance that we had, we wanted to come here and play well first, which we did and get the three points because we want to keep the momentum going.

“I think the team showed today a lot of personality to come and play the way we played, the way we dominated the game and to come away with a win in the end.”

Arsenal are next in action on 4 April when they travel to take on Crystal Palace in the top flight. After that, the Gunners will face Brighton and Southampton.

Spurs will take on Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton in their next three games.

