Bukayo Saka wants to stay at Arsenal despite reported interest from Liverpool FC, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The England international’s future at Arsenal has been a source of speculation in recent months despite Saka having two-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal at the north London side.

The 20-year-old has already established himself as a key player for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta despite his young age thanks to a return of seven goals and four assists in the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Saka as Jurgen Klopp looks to pinpoint long-term successors for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Saka impressed for Arsenal against Liverpool FC in the Carabao Cup semi-finals earlier this season, although the Reds managed to progress to the final where Klopp’s men beat Chelsea FC on penalties.

But Romano has poured cold water on gossip suggesting that Saka could quit Arsenal for Liverpool FC, underlining the London-born winger’s affection for the north London side.

Romano told Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel, as quoted by The Sun: “They’re also working on Bukayo Saka’s future because this boy is really special.

“It’s always Liverpool rumours, this is what I was asking yesterday and the answer I received was that Bukayo loves Arsenal, he loves the club, he’s a good guy and a genuine guy, and this is why he’s not planning to leave in the summer.

“He’s not focused on a new deal now because he wants to focus on the season, but at the end of the season he will have a meeting with Arsenal and discuss a new deal.”

Saka has scored 13 times and has made 13 assists in 83 games in the Premier League since making his top-flight debut for the Gunners in 2019.

The England forward has already won the FA Cup and the Community Shield since breaking into the Arsenal team.

Saka will be expecting to feature when Arsenal take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

