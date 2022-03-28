Arsenal are ready to compete with West Ham United for the signing of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Everton are prepared to sell the England international at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season following Calvert-Lewin’s disappointing performances in the current campaign.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are prepared to cash in on the 25-year-old to raise transfer funds with Calvert-Lewin attracting interest from two of their Premier League rivals.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified Calvert-Lewin as a potential candidate to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and replace Alexandre Lacazette as the France international winds down his contract at The Emirates.

The Sun claim that Calvert-Lewin is on Arteta’s summer wish list alongside Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

But the media outlet reveal Arsenal could face competition from their London rivals West Ham for the 25-year-old’s signature as the Hammers look to bring Calvert-Lewin to Stratford.

Everton are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £60m for Calvert-Lewin despite an injury-hit season and his poor form in front of goal, according to the report.

Calvert-Lewin has netted three goals and has made one assist in 10 games in the Premier League this term.

The Everton forward netted 29 times in 69 appearances in his previous two campaigns at Everton.

Calvert-Lewin moved to Everton from Sheffield United in the 2017 summer transfer window.

