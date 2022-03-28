Arsenal are interested in a shock move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners have earmarked the out-of-form Manchester United striker as a potential candidate to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Arsenal manager is eager to sign a new centre-forward to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon international moved to FC Barcelona in January.

According to the same story, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are set to become free agents in the summer to leave Arteta facing the prospect of a squad without a proven central striker heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Daily Mirror go on to write that Rashford’s future at Manchester United is far from certain after the England international was a scapegoat for their Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

The media outlet suggest that the Gunners could look to capitalise on Rashford’s situation considering the 24-year-old has less than 18 months left to run on his current deal, although Manchester United have an option to extend it by an additional 12 months.

Rashford has fallen out of favour under interim Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick to cast doubt on whether the English forward can force his way back into the club’s starting XI, according to the report.

Rashford has scored 93 goals in 297 games in all competitions since breaking into the Manchester United team over the past seven seasons.

