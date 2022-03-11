Arsenal prioritising these three signings for the summer – report

Arsenal are prioritising the signing of two new strikers and a midfielder this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to continue to stamp his authority on his squad at The Emirates, according to reports.

The Evening Standard is claiming that the north London side are now moving into the “next stage” of Arteta’s rebuild at the club and are looking to make a number of key additions ahead of next season.

The article reports that the club are also eyeing up the possibility of signing a winger, left-sided centre-back and right-back as they look to establish themselves as a Champions League team again.

Arsenal are currently locked in a fierce battle for Champions League qualification, with the Gunners currently fourth in the table as they look to secure a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

The same story points out that the size of the transfer budget that Arteta has at his disposal will be determined by whether the Gunners are able to qualify for the Champions League or not.

According to the same article, Arsenal are interested in strikers Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonathan David, with Benfica’s Darwin Nunez also an option for the north Londoners.

The story also says that Douglas Luiz, Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans are among their potential targets for midfield reinforcements.

Arsenal have been enjoying some strong form in the Premier League lately after they were dumped out of the domestic cup competitions in January.

The Gunners have won their last four games on the spin in the top flight to leave them in pole position to claim the fourth Champions League qualification spot.

However, tricky games against Liverpool FC (h), Manchester United (h), Tottenham Hotspur (a) and Chelsea FC (a) remain in their fixture list as they look to enjoy a strong end to the season.

Before those clashes, however, the Gunners will take on Leicester City at The Emirates on Sunday as they look to make it five wins on the spin in the Premier League.

