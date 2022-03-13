Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

Dimitar Berbatov looks ahead to Arsenal's home clash against Leicester City on Sunday

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Sunday 13 March 2022, 00:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media)

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to edge to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday to boost their top-four hopes.

The Gunners have won their last four games in a row in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta’s men continue to prove themselves to be genuine contenders for Champions League qualification this season.

Arsenal were 3-2 winners against Watford away from home last weekend and they have had the week off to prepare for Sunday’s home clash against the Foxes.

The north London side began the weekend in fourth place in the Premier League table and in the driving seat to secure a top-four finish thanks to the games in hand they have over some of their closest rivals.

Bukayo Saka’s good form has been one of the driving forces of Arsenal’s good results lately, with the young forward having scored two goals and made one assist in his last three games for the north London side.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to claim a narrow home victory over Leicester on Sunday to continue their hunt for a top-four finish.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Arsenal play good football and I like them.

“The goals they scored last time out against Watford were so good, great combination plays.

“I can see them continuing their momentum in this one, they are the red hot favourites for top four now.”

Leicester head into this game looking to win three Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2021. The Foxes began the weekend in 12th place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Paul Pogba
'I rate him highly': Teddy Sheringham urges Man United to sign Declan Rice
Gossip
Ralf Rangnick
Next Man United manager: Erik ten Hag would be 'very keen' to speak to Red Devils - report
Ralf Rangnick
Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man United v Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Raphael Varane issues warning ahead of Man United v Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp
Paul Merson states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC
Related Articles

Home »
Paul Pogba
'I rate him highly': Teddy Sheringham urges Man United to sign Declan Rice
Gossip
Ralf Rangnick
Next Man United manager: Erik ten Hag would be 'very keen' to speak to Red Devils - report
Ralf Rangnick
Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Man United v Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Raphael Varane issues warning ahead of Man United v Tottenham
Jurgen Klopp
Paul Merson states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature