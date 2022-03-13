Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to edge to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday to boost their top-four hopes.

The Gunners have won their last four games in a row in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta’s men continue to prove themselves to be genuine contenders for Champions League qualification this season.

Arsenal were 3-2 winners against Watford away from home last weekend and they have had the week off to prepare for Sunday’s home clash against the Foxes.

The north London side began the weekend in fourth place in the Premier League table and in the driving seat to secure a top-four finish thanks to the games in hand they have over some of their closest rivals.

Bukayo Saka’s good form has been one of the driving forces of Arsenal’s good results lately, with the young forward having scored two goals and made one assist in his last three games for the north London side.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to claim a narrow home victory over Leicester on Sunday to continue their hunt for a top-four finish.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Arsenal play good football and I like them.

“The goals they scored last time out against Watford were so good, great combination plays.

“I can see them continuing their momentum in this one, they are the red hot favourites for top four now.”

Leicester head into this game looking to win three Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2021. The Foxes began the weekend in 12th place in the Premier League table.

