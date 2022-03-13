Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to continue their march towards a top-four finish with a 2-0 home victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

The Gunners are preparing to welcome the Foxes to The Emirates on Sunday as they look to maintain their impressive form in the top flight – Mikel Arteta’s men have won their last four games on the spin in the Premier League.

Their recent good form lifted the Gunners into the top four and Arteta’s side also have games in hand over many of their direct rivals for Champions League qualification.

Leicester City have won their last two Premier League games on the spin and started the weekend in 12th place in the top-flight table.

Arsenal appear to have benefited from having just the Premier League to focus on lately and the Gunners have won eight of their last 10 outings in the top flight.

The Gunners, who beat Leicester 2-0 back in October at the King Power Stadium, are looking to complete a league double over the Foxes for the first time in six seasons.

And former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the north London side to claim all three points and make it five wins on the spin in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arsenal keep winning and look in firm control of that fourth placed position.

“Some of the football against Watford was superb, with the likes of [Bukayo] Saka, [Martin] Odegaard and [Gabriel] Martinelli all playing well. Saka in particular has had a brilliant season and get’s better every time I watch him.

“Leicester have won four in a row in all competitions and look to be building some momentum. They beat a decent Rennes side on Thursday, but this is obviously a step-up.

“I can’t see Arsenal dropping points at the minute. Leicester might be a little tired from playing on Thursday, and I’m going for a 2-0 Arsenal win.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they welcome title-chasing Liverpool FC to The Emirates.

