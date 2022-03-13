Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

Paul Merson reckons Arsenal can put “severe pressure” on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four race by beating Leicester City at the The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are in pole position to secure the final Champions League qualification spot thanks to four successive victories in the Premier League over the past month or so.

Mikel Arteta’s men were 3-2 winners against Watford last weekend to hoist themselves above Manchester United after Ralf Rangnick’s men lost to Manchester City.

Arsenal will have played four games less than Manchester United by the time the north London side kick-off against Leicester on Sunday.

Arteta’s side could even put pressure on third-placed Chelsea FC if Arsenal win their games in hand.

Leicester secured their first win of 2022 last weekend thanks to a 2-0 victory at Burnley before the Foxes recorded back-to-back victories after a 1-0 win against Leeds United in midweek.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Arsenal will ease to a 3-1 win against Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

“Leicester have turned a bit of a corner, but they’ll have to do without Jamie Vardy this week,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Youri Tielemans could be on the move this summer – Brendan Rodgers has made him a much better player. He hasn’t signed a contract as yet, and I think he’ll be on his way.

“The football Arsenal played last week was breathtaking. They could put severe pressure on United and Spurs in the top-four race with a victory. This game will be tight, but I’d expect Arsenal to win this game.”

Arsenal have the opportunity to complete the league double over Leicester this season if the Gunners manage to beat Brendan Rodgers’ side at The Emirates.

The Gunners were 2-0 winners against Leicester back in October thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe at the King Power Stadium.

However, Leicester did end a 23-game losing streak at Arsenal in this fixture last season thanks to Jamie Vardy’s winner.

