Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Aston Villa v Arsenal

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to play out a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

The Gunners head into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss at home to Liverpool FC in midweek.

That defeat ended Arsenal’s run of five wins on the spin and dented their top-four bid as Mikel Arteta looks to steer the club back into the Champions League.

The north London side are now preparing to head to Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime as they look to bounce back and get their top-four bid back on track.

Arsenal start the weekend in fourth place in the table and a win will keep them there as they look to cement their spot in the top four.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are currently in ninth place in the table and 15 points behind Arsenal, with Steven Gerrard’s men having won three of their last five games in the top flight.

Former Arsenal star Merson reckons that Villa are set to frustrate the Gunners and is tipping the two sides to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Villa Park on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Arsenal played very well in the first half against Liverpool and could’ve probably won the game if Martin Odegaard had managed to score past Alisson Becker.

“That said, this is a tough game for Arsenal, as Aston Villa are also in good form heading into the game.

“If you had looked at this game two weeks ago, it would’ve been easy to predict an Arsenal win. However, a lot has happened in the past two weeks, so this game might not prove to be as straightforward for Mikel Arteta and co.

“I think there will be a lot of goals in this and if Arsenal manage to not get beat, it will still be a good result for them in terms of their top-four hopes.

“A draw wouldn’t be the worst result in the world, so I think these two sides will cancel each other out in an entertaining game.:

Arsenal will play Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton in their next three games after Saturday’s clash.

