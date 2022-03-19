Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Aston Villa v Arsenal

Michael Owen is tipping Aston Villa to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Villa Park.

The Gunners are aiming to inject some fresh life into their top-four bid after they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool FC at The Emirates in midweek.

Arsenal are fourth in the table and a point ahead of Manchester United as the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season hots up.

The north Londoners have a good overall record away to Villa. They have won 12 times in Premier League at Villa Park and the only side they have a better record against is West Ham United.

However, Villa have won their last two home games against the Gunners 1-0 and will be hoping to to make it four wins from five games with a victory on Saturday lunchtime.

Aston Villa are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and 15 points behind the Gunners as Steven Gerrard looks to guide his side to a top-half finish.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the two sides to play out a 1-1 draw at Villa Park in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Villa played well against West Ham last week, and Steven Gerrard must have felt his side deserved something from the game. Nonetheless, the last month or so has been really good for Villa and they look like a top eight side in this form.

“Arsenal didn’t play badly against Liverpool; the game was settled because Liverpool just have that extra bit of quality in their side. Fourth spot is still in their hands, but this will be another tough game here.

“I’d expect Villa to be up for this, and I can’t see Arsenal going to Villa Park and winning. I’m going for 1-1.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action on 4 April with a trip to face Crystal Palace. Villa, meanwhile, will head to Wolves on 2 April.

