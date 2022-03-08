BBC Sport pundit praises Chelsea FC star who is ‘playing brilliantly’

Garth Crooks has singled out Kai Havertz for special praise following his “brilliant” recent form for Chelsea FC.

The former Tottenham star picked the German in his team of the week following his impressive showing in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old netted twice in the Blues’ victory at Turf Moor as Thomas Tuchel’s men made it three wins in the spin in the Premier League and kept themselves in third place in the table.

Havertz, who joined Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020, has now scored nine goals and made four assists in all competitions for the south west London side this season.

And his performances have not gone unnoticed by Crooks, who feels that the Germany international is finally started to hit top gear following his transfer to the club under Frank Lampard.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “To say Kai Havertz has found his feet at Chelsea would be an understatement. The German striker is not only scoring goals but playing brilliantly.

“It has taken him a while to settle in but he has certainly got there, which is just as well as Stamford Bridge can be a graveyard for strikers.

“Romelu Lukaku, a centre forward who is currently out of favour and low in confidence, needs to be playing regularly to produce his best. Timo Werner is also struggling, so to have Havertz in this rich vein of form is crucial for the Blues.”

Havertz also earned praise from his manager after the game, with Tuchel admitting that it’s difficult to leave the German out of his team given his current fine form.

“The players put themselves on the pitch with performances in training and matches,” Tuchel said after Saturday’s game. “He [Havertz] gives a lot of intensity, he’s involved in goals and he scored again, so it’s a very good moment and it’s on him to keep on going.”

Tuchel added: “He covers a lot of metres and in high intensity, so he finds the intensity no matter in what system the opponent defends against us. He finds intensive runs, he finds distances and that’s what makes him.

“He uses his body more and more, he loves to create overloads in half-spaces and this is what he gives. It’s just his style of play, his characteristics as a player, and he’s in good shape, he’s confident.”

Chelsea FC travel to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night in their next game.

