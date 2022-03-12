Jamie Carragher raves about Luis Diaz in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Brighton

Jamie Carragher reckons Luis Diaz could fire Liverpool FC to a “special season” after a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Diaz started alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the trip to the south coast ahead of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

The Colombia international, who opened his Premier League account with a goal against Norwich City last month, broke the deadlock in the 19th minute.

Diaz managed to reach Joel Matip’s pass before onrushing Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and nodded the ball into the empty net before the Spanish shot stopper clattered the Liverpool FC forward.

The Reds doubled their lead in the 61st minute from the penalty spot after Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season.

Diaz finished with two shots on goal, one completed dribble and won two tackles in an impressive all-round performance from the January signing.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher raved about Diaz’s impact at the Merseyside outfit following his goal in their 2-0 win at Brighton.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Luis Diaz’s impact could turn this season into a special one for @LFC the club only signed him in January because Spurs made an offer, thanks Daniel! #BHALIV”

Liverpool FC signed Diaz in a £37m deal from FC Porto in the January transfer window after seeing off competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

Diaz has already scored two goals in five games in the Premier League since making his big-money move to Liverpool FC.

The Colombian striker will be hoping to add to his tally when Liverpool FC take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

