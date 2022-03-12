Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 victory away to Brighton and Hove Albion in their Premier League clash on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds head into the game looking to continue their impressive winning run in the top flight and keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC are currently six points behind the Citizens with a game in hand but can cut that gap down to three points – temporarily at least – with victory against Brighton, as Manchester City are not in action until Monday night.

The Merseyside outfit were 1-0 winners over West Ham United last weekend, and they booked their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night despite losing 1-0 to Inter Milan at Anfield in the return leg of their last-16 clash.

Brighton start the weekend in 13th place in the Premier League table and the Seagulls are looking to end a four-game losing streak in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson is backing the Reds to claim a 2-0 victory and keep themselves on track for their title challenge on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brighton drew 2-2 at Anfield at the end of October and could easily have won it.

“I remember previewing the game for a Brighton newspaper and saying I can’t believe they would go there and go on the attack but that’s essentially what they did.

“I don’t think the Seagulls pose the same threat now, though. They have lost four in a row, and only scored one goal in that run of defeats.

“Graham Potter’s side have never scored that many goals but they have begun conceding more too.

“Yes, they can keep the ball pretty well but I don’t see them holding out for 90 minutes against Liverpool, not with the way Jurgen Klopp’s side are playing at the moment.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night next week when they travel to take on Arsenal at The Emirates.

