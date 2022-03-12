Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to keep their Premier League title bid on track with a 3-1 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

The Merseyside outfit are currently in second place in the Premier League table and six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand – and they can cut that gap down to three points with a victory on the south coast on Saturday.

Liverpool FC head into the game fresh from having secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to a 2-1 aggregate victory over Inter Milan in midweek.

The Reds have been in great form in the Premier League lately, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won seven top-flight games in a row to keep the pressure on City at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in eight top-flight trips to Brighton and will be hoping to extend that run when they head to the south coast on Saturday.

Brighton have struggled to find consistent form lately and have managed just one win from their last nine games in all competitions, leaving them down in 13th place in the table.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is tipping the Reds to claim an important victory against the Seagulls on Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Brighton’s form really has dipped over the last month or so.

“They just aren’t scoring enough goals right now, after all only Burnley and Norwich have less all season. There’s no danger of this side going down, but Graham Potter will want to target finishing in the top 10.

“Liverpool’s last couple of games haven’t seen them quite at their best. They got the win over West Ham but did concede a few chances in that game and on another day, could have drawn.

“The defeat by Inter on Tuesday was frustrating, mainly because they had more than enough chances to win that game.

“Liverpool are due a game in which they score a few goals, they are creating plenty of chances. I think that will come here. 3-1 Liverpool.”

