Paul Merson states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to secure an “easy victory” against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will be looking to extend their winning run to eight games in the Premier League to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against West Ham last weekend thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half winner at Anfield to remain unbeaten since a 1-0 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at the end of December.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will start their clash against Brighton with a six-point deficit in the title race but the Reds have played one game less than the defending Premier League champions ahead of their meeting at The Etihad on 10 April.

Brighton enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run between December and February before a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford brought their impressive sequence of results to an end in mid-February.

The Seagulls have lost their last four Premier League games after succumbing to defeats by Manchester United, Burnley, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a straightforward win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

“Four weeks ago, this would’ve been a banana skin game for Liverpool,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “But Brighton aren’t playing particularly well right now. They did well at times against Newcastle, but as always, they lacked the cutting edge.

“Luis Diaz has done well for Liverpool, but I’d still go with Diogo Jota ahead of him in the starting eleven. If tomorrow’s match was a Champions League semi-final or a big game, I’d be shocked if Jota didn’t play.

“I see nothing but a Liverpool win this weekend. This game is an excellent opportunity for them to keep the pressure on in the title race. They’re playing before Manchester City this weekend, and that’s a big advantage. This should be an easy Liverpool victory.”

Brighton have remained unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Liverpool FC.

However, the Reds are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with the south coast side since Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this season after Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard cancelled out goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool FC will travel to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip