‘Amazing’: Cesar Azpilicueta reacts to Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Burnley

Cesar Azpilicueta take to Twitter to praise his Chelsea FC team-mates after their 4-0 win at Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 5 March 2022, 17:19 UK
Reece James
Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Cesar Azpilicueta took to Twitter to praise Chelsea FC for an amazing 4-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

James, who returned to Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI in place of Azpilicueta, broke the deadlock just after half-time with a powerful finish to find the bottom corner.

The Carabao Cup runners-up doubled their lead a short time later when Kai Havertz managed to get on the end of Christian Pulisic’s cross and guide a header past Nick Pope.

The Germany international doubled his tally three minutes later with a goal that lacked grace but was effective as Chelsea FC put the result beyond doubt at Turf Moor.

Pulisic finished with a goal and an assist after the United States international capitalised on poor Burnley defending to score his fourth league goal of the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea FC captain Azpilicueta took to social media to lavish praise on the club’s goal-scorers after their resounding 4-0 victory at Burnley.

Azpilicueta wrote on Twitter: “Amazing performance!! 🤩💙💪🏻 @reecejames_24 ⚽️ @kaihavertz29 ⚽️⚽️ @cpulisic_10 ⚽️”

Former Chelsea FC full-back Mario Melchiot was also impressed with James’ performance at Burnley.

Melchiot posted: “Yes The wait was on the magic is on now!!! James skills 👏🏾
#mmlove #BurChe #cfc”

He added: “Away from the skillfull goal. I am still bushing about the roulette skill of Reece James. Comfort on point. 👏🏾 #mmlove #BurChe #cfc”

The south west London side’s landslide win further cemented their position in third place ahead of Manchester United and the rest of the chasing pack.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to relegation strugglers Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the top-flight in their third league fixture in eight days next Sunday.

