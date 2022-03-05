Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Burnley v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 1-0 victory away to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The south west London side head into the game looking to make it three wins on the spin in the top flight after their 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace last time out.

The Blues are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the League Cup final on penalties to Liverpool FC last weekend and amid uncertainty about the ownership of the club.

Roman Abramovich announced last week that he intends to sell the club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it is not yet clear how long the process will take.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s side booked their place in the FA Cup sixth round in midweek thanks to a 3-2 comeback victory over Luton Town.

Chelsea FC, who start the weekend in third place in the table and 10 points behind Liverpool FC with a game in hand, will now be focused on beating relegation strugglers Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping the Blues to claim all three points with a narrow victory this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Off the pitch, Chelsea’s future is uncertain after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale but I don’t think that will affect the players much.

“This is awkward-looking game for them, but then so was their trip to Luton in the FA Cup.

“Burnley were just starting to build a bit of momentum before they lost to Leicester on Tuesday, and I think that defeat will set them back a little bit – Chelsea should edge this one too.”

Chelsea FC will take on Norwich City and Newcastle in their next two Premier League games before the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille on Wednesday 16 March.

They will then face Middlesbrough away from home in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 19 March.

