Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Burnley v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to snatch a narrow 1-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to keep up their decent top-flight form.

The south west London side head into the game fresh from having secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 comeback win over Luton Town in midweek.

Chelsea FC have their last two games on the spin in the top flight and will be looking to string together another victory on Saturday as they aim to not allow the off-field issues concerning Roman Abramovich to affect their form on the pitch.

Burnley’s record against Chelsea FC makes for miserable reading, with the Clarets having only won one of the 15 Premier League meetings with the Blues – an opening day triumph at Stamford Bridge in 2017.

Chelsea FC have also won six of their seven Premier League games away to Burnley and the Blues have kept clean sheets in their past two top-flight outings.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that Thomas Tuchel’s men are well-positioned to claim a narrow away victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Burnley’s recent form has been good, but that defeat to Leicester on Tuesday was a real missed opportunity.

“They’ve been having to play catch-up having had all these games in hand, it’s inevitable their form would slip.

“As for Chelsea, I think they left Wembley last week with more positives than negatives, despite losing. They created plenty of chances against an excellent Liverpool defence, that’s got to give them confidence between now and the end of the season.

“I don’t think we’ll see loads of goals here, but Chelsea will have too much for Burnley.”

Chelsea FC will take on Norwich City away from home on Thursday night before a home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday 13 March.

