‘Win comfortably’: Paul Merson predicts Burnley v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon despite all the off-field drama surrounding current owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues came from behind to beat Luton Town in a five-goal thriller in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night just hours after Abramovich announced his intention to sell Chelsea FC amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Chelsea FC have won their last two Premier League games thanks to victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace to cement their position in third place in the top-flight table ahead of the chasing pack.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have a three-point lead over Manchester United but Chelsea FC have played two games less than Ralf Rangnick’s men so the south west London side remain in a strong position in the top-four race.

Burnley missed out on the chance to make up some ground Everton following a 2-0 loss to Leicester City at Turf Moor on Tuesday night to leave Sean Dyche’s men a point adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

The Clarets have secured seven points from their last four Premier League games to offer some hope that Dyche’s men can beat the drop despite spending most of the 2021-22 campaign in the bottom three.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

“Due to everything going on with Roman Abramovich, this is going to be a harder game for Chelsea,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I don’t know if it will affect them on the pitch, but it’s surely going to be a bit different for them.

“Four days ago, Abramovich handed the club over to his trustees, but now he’s actively looking to sell, which could lead to worrying times for Chelsea.

“As for Burnley, after two wins and a draw, they suffered a bad result at the hands of Leicester City. Even a point would’ve been good, but they lost 2-0 and have been dragged straight back into the relegation dog fight.

“Despite everything that’s happening involving Chelsea’s owner, I still think they’ll have too much for Burnley and I fancy them to win this one comfortably.”

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Burnley, although the Blues failed to beat Dyche’s side in their meeting at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Matej Vydra cancelled out Kai Havertz’s first-half goal to secure a point for Burnley in the English capital in their meeting back in November.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip