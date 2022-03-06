Andreas Christensen is on the verge of agreeing a deal to join FC Barcelona from Chelsea FC on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish defender’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a source of uncertainty in recent months as the clock ticks down on his contract at the south west London club.

Christensen’s current deal expires in the summer and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club before then.

It had initially appeared as though Christensen would be signing a new deal with Chelsea FC but it now looks to be increasingly likely that he will leave the club this summer, according to Romano.

The Italian journalist has now provided a fresh update about the centre-half’s contract situation, claiming that he is closer than ever to agreeing a move to FC Barcelona and that the deal is expected to be finalised next week.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from English clubs to be respectful with Chelsea. He’s now really close to join Barcelona as free agent, contract proposal’s better than Bayern one.

“Final details missing – new meeting expected next week to complete the deal.”

Christensen signed for Chelsea FC in February 2012 when Andre Villas-Boas was in charge of the south west London side and has won the Champions League and Europa League with the Blues.

The 25-year-old defender has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season and he is one of a number of players who are out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are both out of contract at the end of the season and could also end up leaving the south west London club on free transfers in the summer.

