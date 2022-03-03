Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea FC star is closing in on move to FC Barcelona

Andreas Christensen is closing in on a move to FC Barcelona on a free transfer from Chelsea FC this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish defender’s situation at Stamford Bridge has become a talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract at the club is due to expire in the summer and he is yet to pen a new deal.

As things stand, Christensen is free to hold talks with foreign clubs about a possible move away this summer as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

The 25-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances for Chelsea FC this season, notching up a total of 25 run-outs in all competitions.

According to Romano, Christensen is now in “advanced” talks about a move to FC Barcelona, with Bayern Munich also keen on signing the Denmark international.

Posting an update on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Andreas Christensen situation. Deal now advanced with Barcelona – they are in direct talks with his agents since January together with Bayern.

“Barca have now improved their bid after new direct contacts and that’s why they feel ‘confident’. Bayern are still in the race.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has leapt to the defence of midfielder Mason Mount after the England international was guilty of spurning some excellent chances for his side in their defeat by Liverpool FC in the League Cup final on Sunday.

“Nobody deserves the blame for missing a chance,” Tuchel said when asked about the chances Mount missed at Wembley.

“I can clearly understand that one person did not want to miss the chance the very most and this is Mason. You can be sure about that but it can happen because not every chance is a goal.

“We had huge chances and Mason had huge chances to decide the match for us but he is fine. He did a strong match, he was in these situations and he arrived in good timing and good positions. That’s exactly what we wanted but we just missed a bit of luck.”

