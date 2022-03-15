Thomas Tuchel praises ‘quality’ Chelsea FC star after win at Newcastle

Thomas Tuchel singled out the “quality” of Kai Havertz after the German fired Chelsea FC to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Premier League clash at St James’ Park looked to be heading to a goalless draw but Havertz helped the Blues to snatch a dramatic win when he netted in the 89th minute to hand Chelsea FC all three points.

Havertz expertly collected Jorginho’s lofted pass and fired home with his second touch to secure the win for Tuchel’s side.

The 22-year-old has now scored 11 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC this season and Tuchel was delighted by his compatriot’s contribution on Sunday.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Tuchel said: “It was quality from Kai, an exceptional goal. The pass [from Jorginho] was excellent and the control and the finish was outstanding, so full credit to Kai.

“He works hard in every game and that is shown in his running, the distances he covers and the high intensity work he puts in so to still have the ability, confidence and composure to take the ball in that moment and in the way that he did was very good.

“It was a moment of pure class and we needed that quality to break Newcastle down. Kai delivered for us today and then you could see in the last four minutes what a goal does for a team.

“We were so good and suddenly it was easier to find the gaps, to keep the ball, to open up spaces and switch the play – everything was so much easier and more fluid.”

The win kept Chelsea FC in third place in the Premier League table and eight points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played two games fewer that the Blues.

Tuchel was once again made to answer questions about his future at the club amid the restrictions placed on Chelsea FC as a result of the sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the British government.

“There is no doubt that I stay until the end of the season,” Tuchel said. “We just have to wait day-by-day because everything can change. The situation is clear, the club is up for sale and hopefully it will go through to sort things out. I have no further information.

“The focus is on the first team of Chelsea, on me and the players, but Chelsea is much more than only the first team.

“It’s a massive club with huge tradition and there are hundreds of people here so for them it’s important that we show the spirit and show what we are about, which is football because we love the game.”

The south west London side will now turn their attentions towards preparing for their trip to face Lille in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday night, having won the first leg at Stamford Bridge 2-0 last month.

