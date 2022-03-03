Paul Merson rates Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC’s Champions League hopes

Paul Merson is backing either Liverpool FC or Chelsea FC to win the Champions League this season.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the League Cup final on Sunday before Liverpool FC ended up triumphing 11-10 on penalties after Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive spot-kick.

Liverpool FC have been impressively closing the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table in recent weeks, and the Citizens are currently six points ahead of the Reds, who have played one game less.

Both Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC have already taken big steps towards reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Defending champions Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners over Lille in the first leg of their last-16 tie, while Liverpool FC won by the same scoreline at Inter Milan last month.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson has explained why the two Premier League clubs are his favourites to lift the Champions League trophy at the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “I watched the game on Sunday and those two are not going to be a million miles away from winning the Champions League.

“They have got the best two defences in Europe and if you want to win Champions League football over two legs, you need to keep clean sheets

“I think those teams have the ammunition going forward. People will say, “well, it was a 0-0”, but it was not a 0-0 game was it? It was outstanding.

“Great goalkeeping, great defending, good centre-forward play. Not great finishing, but it just showed me that both teams are bang in there for the Champions League.

“One of them two [will win it]. They are so good at the back. I watch Man City and they will give you a chance.

“I think Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League than the Premier League.

“They can lose three more matches in the Champions League and still win it, but if they lose three Premier League games they have got no chance. They have got no leeway in the Premier League.”

Liverpool FC starlet Harvey Elliott revealed that the Reds are now targeting more silverware after their League Cup triumph on Sunday.

“It was a big boost, even before winning the game, to get into a final,” Elliott said after the victory. “It’s always a big accomplishment and it’s all credit to everyone who’s played a part to get the team to the final.

“Once we had that feeling, we all said to each other that we want more of it. We were all saying, ‘Three more to go. Let’s get there.’ I’m sure we’ll put up a massive fight to get to those finals and situations in the Premier League.

“At the end of the day, it’s down to us. We need to work hard, we need to fight for these wins and we need to fight as a team to make sure the fans can get more experiences like this – especially with Covid in the past couple of years and not celebrating with the fans when we won the Premier League.

“That’s something we’re wanting to do again, wanting to experience these times with the fans and with everyone in Liverpool.”

Chelsea FC – who are currently third in the table – are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to take on Burnley. Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are poised to welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip