Chelsea FC are planning a summer swoop to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus once the English club’s takeover is complete, according to reports.

90Min is reporting that the south west London side are plotting a move to bring the 28-year-old Argentina international to Stamford Bridge as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The same story reports that Dybala is poised to leave Juve on a free transfer this summer when his contract at the Serie A club expires.

It’s claimed in the article that the likes of Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also keen on Dybala, who has scored eight goals and made five assists in 21 Serie A games this season.

Chelsea FC are currently operating under the restrictions placed upon them by the UK government – but the story claims that the club are still pressing ahead with their plans for summer transfer under the assumption that a takeover will be complete and they will be able to operate normally by then.

According to the story, contact has been made with Dybala’s representatives via intermediaries and Chelsea FC hope to open official contact with the player once the club is under its new ownership.

Dybala has scored 13 goals and made six assists in 29 games in all competitions for Juventus so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their home clash against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as they look to cement their spot in third place in the table.

The Blues will then host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip