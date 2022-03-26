Toni Kroos reacts to Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Champions League draw

Toni Kroos has admitted that Real Madrid’s draw against Chelsea FC in the Champions League quarter-finals “couldn’t be more difficult”.

The Spanish giants were pitted against the south west London side in the last eight as Real look to avoid a repeat of last season’s semi-finals, when they were dumped out by the Blues.

Chelsea FC triumphed 3-1 on aggregate last season on their way to reaching the Champions League final, which they won by beating Manchester City 1-0.

The Blues will host Real in the first leg of the quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge on 6 April, before the return leg at the Bernabeu the following week.

Despite their off-the-field struggles, Chelsea FC have been in good form lately and have won their last five games in the Premier League to leave them third in the table.

And Real Madrid midfielder Kroos admits that Chelsea FC will prove to be difficult opponents when they take on the Londoners next month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Kroos said: “They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn’t be more difficult.

“There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, and if we play well, it’s possible to do a lot of things.

“We have to try to be very good because that’s what we will have to be to reach the semi-finals.

“Probably nobody wanted PSG in the last 16, and probably nobody wanted Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

“But that’s the way things are, and we have to accept them.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and Chelsea FC star Emmanuel Petit recently stated his belief that the Blues are set to progress through to the semi-finals at Real Madrid’s expense.

“When you look at Chelsea they have so many players who can hurt you in their team,” said Petit last week.

“I know it’s Real Madrid and the history of the club but I’m pretty sure that Chelsea will go through.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on 2 April with a home clash against Brentford.

