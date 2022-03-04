Thomas Tuchel reacts to Timo Werner’s midweek performance for Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German’s impressive performance in Chelsea FC’s 3-2 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

The south west London side twice had to come from a goal down in the fifth-round tie at Kenilworth Road as the Blues managed to book their place in the next round of the cup competition.

Saul Niguez netted an equaliser for the visitors in the 27th minute after Reece Burke had headed home for Luton in the just the second minute.

However, the hosts were ahead again in the 40th minute Harry Cornick fired in to restore Luton’s lead before half-time.

Germany international Werner levelled for Tuchel’s men in the 68th minute with his seventh goal of the season for the Blues – and Romelu Lukaku secured the victory in the 78th minute when the Belgian slid home his finish.

Werner scored one and set up two of Chelsea FC’s goals on Wednesday night in a sparkling display, and Tuchel admitted he was thrilled with the way his compatriot performed.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Tuchel said: “Timo played very well, I’m happy for that, and Romelu got his goal.

“That’s why we left them on the pitch. At the moment this is the most important match for them, even if they maybe think they should have played this match or that match.

“We want them to play with full focus and take this seriously because this is where you grow your confidence.”

Werner has now scored seven goals and made four assists in all competitions for the south west London side.

Meanwhile, Tuchel also reacted to the news that Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea FC in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire confirmed his intention to part ways with the club on Wednesday and Tuchel admitted that it is “big news”.

“Of course the players have internet connections and they watch TV so they knew and they get messages,” Tuchel said after the game.

“But still we focused in the preparation only on the sport and maybe some players are more affected, some less, but in the end we managed to focus and to grow into this game and find the key to win it.

“I’m not so much worried because I still feel privileged and in a good place and I hope and trust for the best. I’m not so much the person who worries too much about things that I cannot influence.

“It’s big news, it will be a big change, but I’m also never afraid of change and will focus on what I can influence and this is with the team at Cobham.”

