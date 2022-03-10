‘We are not happy about it’: Thomas Tuchel gives update on Chelsea FC star’s future

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is not happy about the situation regarding Andreas Christensen’s future at Chelsea FC as the defender continues to be linked with a move away on a free transfer in the summer.

The Danish defender’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a constant talking point over the last few months as he nears the expiry of his contract with the south west London side.

Christensen has so far opted not to sign a new deal with the Blues and he will be free to leave the London side on a free transfer at the end of the season.

FC Barcelona are thought to be keen on landing the 25-year-old defender at the end of the season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stated in recent days that the centre-half is edging nearer to a transfer to FC Barcelona in the summer window.

Blues boss Tuchel was asked directly about Christensen’s future on Wednesday and the German head coach admitted that he was disappointed by the rumours suggesting that Christensen is set to leave the club.

Asked about Christensen at his pre-match news conference on Wednesday, Tuchel said: “We hear the rumours with Andreas and it’s been like this for many months/

“He has not signed yet so we can’t communicate anything. We are not happy about it and personally and the club representatives think it’s best for him to stay here. We rely heavily on him.

“We have to consider the possibility that he may leave us. Will we like that? No. Will we live with it? Yes.

“If things happen, it’s normally the best thing not to take them personally. He is still our player and we will do what is best for us while he is a Chelsea player.

“He knows we appreciate him a lot and I think it’s a crucial point in his Chelsea career; he is in a perfect age and perfect moment with the system we play and the guys at his side.

“I think it’s the decisive moment to step up and be a huge player for Chelsea in the next years. If he decides otherwise, I will not take it personally.”

The defender has made a total of 25 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

The Blues are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip