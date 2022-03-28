Juventus are hoping to convince Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger to move to Turin this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Serie A giants are desperate to sign the Germany international to bolster their defence after Juve’s embarrassing exit at the hands of Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16 earlier in March.

The same article states that Rudiger is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season and the 29-year-old appears unlikely to remain at the south west London side given the sanctions imposed on Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, Juventus are hoping to convince Rudiger to reject offers from elsewhere by billing the German defender as the “new Chiellini” as the Italy legend winds down his legendary career in Turin.

The Sun write that the Italian club are eager to sign Rudiger while Chiellini is still playing at the Serie A giants so the veteran defender can help the Germany international to settle at Juventus next term.

The media outlet claim that Rudiger would prefer to move to Juventus ahead of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as things stand.

Chelsea FC have been unable to convince Rudiger to commit to a new deal at Stamford Bridge despite numerous contract offers throughout the 2021-22 season, according to the report.

The report highlights that the Blues aren’t allowed to negotiate new contracts due to the current sanctions imposed by the UK government on Chelsea FC.

Rudiger has won the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Fifa Club World Cup since his move to Chelsea FC from AS Roma in 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip