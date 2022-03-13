Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Newcastle

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to cement their position in the top four with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be eager to maintain their position in the Champions League qualification spots amid pressure from Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea FC have won their last four Premier League games to build momentum in the top flight despite the disappointment of losing to Liverpool FC in the League Cup final at Wembley last month.

The south west London side have scored seven times in their last two league games after a 4-0 away win at Burnley was followed by a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will face a resurgent Newcastle United this weekend as the Magpies look to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side have managed to collect 19 points from their last seven Premier League games, helping them to steer clear of the relegation zone and establish a 10-point cushion over 18th-placed Burnley.

However, former Arsenal midfielder Merson is still backing Chelsea FC to beat Newcastle at Stamford Bridge to end the Magpies’ unbeaten run.

“I’m going to be at this game, and I think Chelsea should be able to win,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Newcastle beat Southampton this week, and I think that’s it for them – they should be safe in the Premier League now. Chelsea beat Norwich and that’s it for them too – they should make it to the top four.

“Chelsea are in a bit of a situation at the moment. Rudiger’s gone anyway – you don’t refuse to sign a contract and lose eighty grand a week for nothing. When players don’t sign contracts, you can take it for granted that they’ll leave more often than not.”

Merson added: “Newcastle have been absolutely outstanding to do what they’ve done in the Premier League so far, but I’m going to go with a comfortable Chelsea win. To be fair, I’d probably predict the same result if this fixture was taking place a year from now.”

Chelsea FC were 3-0 winners against Newcastle United at St James’ Park back in October thanks to goals from Reece James and Jorginho.

The Blues have won eight of their last 10 games against Newcastle to highlight their dominance in this particular fixture.

Newcastle haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since a 2-0 victory back in 2012.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip