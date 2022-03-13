Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Newcastle United

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are preparing for their second game following the restrictions imposed on the club by the British government as a result of the sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners over Norwich City away from home on Thursday night to claim their fourth win on the spin in the English top flight.

The south west London side are now third in the Premier League table as they look to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season via a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC have a good recent record against the Magpies, having won eight of their last 10 league meetings with Newcastle United heading into this clash.

The Blues have also strung together some impressive home form, with Thomas Tuchel’s men unbeaten in the league at Stamford Bridge since September.

Newcastle United are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and currently find themselves 14th in the table.

However, former Liverpool FC and England star Owen reckons that the Blues will have too much for Eddie Howe’s men on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It’s clearly been a strange and difficult week for Chelsea off the pitch but on it, they took care of business against Norwich.

“I really like the way Kai Havertz has been playing of late. He’s becoming the key man for this team in attack. He links the play, makes some great runs, and has started scoring regularly.

“Things keep getting better for Newcastle. That win over Southampton was huge and leaves them on the verge of safety. Bruno Guimaraes arrived with a big reputation and price-tag, but he showed glimpses of it on Wednesday. He hasn’t featured too much, but that back-heeled finish was sublime!

“Newcastle have shown so much improvement, and they’ll give Chelsea a game here. I still think Chelsea will have too much though, 2-1 to Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Lille for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

