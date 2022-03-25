Emmanuel Petit predicts Chelsea FC v Real Madrid in Champions League

Emmanuel Petit is tipping Chelsea FC to beat Real Madrid and reach the Champions League semi-finals next month.

The Blues are getting prepared to take on the Spanish giants in Europe’s elite club competition for the second season running, after the south west London side overcame the La Liga outfit en route to winning the trophy last year.

Chelsea FC will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge on 6 April, before the return leg in Spain the following week.

The Blues beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in last season’s semi-finals to set up a final showdown with Manchester City.

And former Chelsea FC and Arsenal star Petit believes that the Blues are the favourites to progress through to the last four ahead of the tie.

Asked if Chelsea FC can beat Real Madrid in the tie, Petit told Lord Ping, as quoted by Metro: “Of course they can.

“Did you watch the El Clasico? I was at the game [against PSG] and it appeared PSG were the better team in both games and should have scored at least five or six goals.

“This is exactly what Barcelona did – and when you look at Chelsea they have so many players who can hurt you in their team.

“I know it’s Real Madrid and the history of the club but I’m pretty sure that Chelsea will go through.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC full-back Cesar Azpilicueta has warned his team-mates that taking on Real Madrid – who beat PSG to progress to the last eight – will be a real test of the Blues’ character and quality.

“The favourites have to be shown on the pitch,” said Azpilicueta. “We were not the favourites when we played them in last season’s Champions League and we managed to win it.

“We know it will be a difficult tie facing a club like Real Madrid, they are the team that has won the Champions League the most times. They are coming off a great tie against PSG, where they showed their strength.

“It’s going to be hard to beat them but we’re the champions and we have to show it because it’s a tie and an opponent that will demand everything from us.”

