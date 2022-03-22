Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC v Man City FA Cup draw

Jurgen Klopp has accepted that his Liverpool FC team are facing a “tough tie” after they were pitted against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Reds were pitted against the Premier League leaders in Sunday’s draw after they claimed a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest thanks to Diogo Jota’s late winner.

Liverpool FC will now head to Wembley to take on Manchester City for a spot in the final in mid-April as they look to keep their hunt for the three remaining trophies alive.

Manchester City, meanwhile, sealed their spot in the last four of the cup competition when they claimed a 4-1 victory away to Southampton on Sunday.

The next few weeks are set to be pivotal to Liverpool FC’s season, with the Reds taking on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals and as they also aim to catch Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

And Klopp has acknowledged that his side were going to have to face Manchester City sooner or later if they want to win the FA Cup this season.

Speaking after the draw had been announced, Klopp said: “We have Watford, Benfica, City, Benfica, City, [Manchester] United and Everton (after the international break).

“From a Liverpool perspective these are all massive games and we try to play them one at a time and not all together.

“We knew before the game City would be the opponent if we wanted to go to the final anyway. Now here we go.

“The further you go in whichever competition the more likely you are you will face City at one point.

“I don’t think we are the dream draw for anyone, but it will be a tough tie and we have to make sure it will be tough for City as well.

“But there are a lot of games to play before that.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on 2 April when they host Watford at Anfield. The Reds will then switch their attentions towards the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Benfica, before the crunch showdown with Manchester City at The Etihad on 10 April.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip