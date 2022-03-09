Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is tipping Aston Villa to claim a 2-1 victory away to Leeds United in Thursday night’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

The Whites have just begun life under new manager Jesse Marsch, who was brought in at the end of February to replace Marcelo Bielsa following the Argentine’s dismissal in the wake of the club’s 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League lately and have lost their last five outings on the spin in the top flight, leaving them in 16th place in the table and just two points clear of the drop zone. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are 11th in the table.

The West Yorkshire side suffered a 1-0 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in their most recent top-flight outing and they will now be looking to get some much-needed points on the board when they welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road in midweek.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC striker Owen, however, feels that the Whites are going to struggle to beat a Villa side who are looking for their third win in a row in the top flight.

And the ex-England star is tipping the visitors to claim a 2-1 victory over the Whites at Elland Road on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leeds played well against Leicester and had plenty of chances.

“Jesse Marsch must have been happy with what he saw, but they’ve got to take their chances. The pressure is really on Leeds, they need to pick up points soon.

“I thought some of Villa’s football against Southampton was brilliant and Coutinho was the star man. He was so dangerous throughout, and Villa could have scored more than the four they did.

“I expect to see goals at Elland Road, but I think Villa will win it 2-1.”

After Thursday’s game, Leeds are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Norwich City at Elland Road.

