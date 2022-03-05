‘Got away with it’: Graeme Souness reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over West Ham

Graeme Souness admitted that Liverpool FC were fortunate to earn three points against West Ham on Saturday evening after Sadio Mane’s goal secured a narrow 1-0 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool FC had a chance to take on early lead but Mohamed Salah was unable to beat West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski when Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out the Egypt international in the second minute.

The Reds did open the scoring in the 33rd minute when Alexander-Arnold’s low cross found Sadio Mane at the far post and the Senegal international made no mistake with Fabianski out of position and the goal at his mercy.

But Liverpool FC had to dig deep to secure three points as Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio all came close to scoring an equaliser.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Souness was critical of the Merseyside outfit’s sluggish performance despite managing to etch out a narrow 1-0 win against West Ham.

“West Ham had a right go,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“West Ham will be going home thinking they could have easily got something from the game. They had fabulous chances.

“Liverpool got away with it today. When you can win games and not be at your best, that means you’re a good team. Liverpool were nowhere near their best.”

The Reds cut Manchester City’s lead to three points at the top of the table ahead of the Eastland outfit’s game against derby rivals Manchester United at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC will hope to secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday when the Reds host Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 clash following their 2-0 win at the San Siro last month.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Brighton in their next Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

