Jamie Carragher praises Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate after Liverpool FC's 1-0 win over West Ham

Jamie Carragher picks out Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate for praise after Liverpool FC's 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 5 March 2022, 19:43 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher picked out Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate for praise after the duo impressed in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start with the same attacking trio that helped Liverpool FC to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley last weekend.

Mohamed Salah should have broken the deadlock inside two minutes but the Egypt international’s attempt was saved by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But Liverpool FC did make the breakthrough in the 33rd minute when Sadio Mane managed to stay onside and convert Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross into the net.

Diaz looked like the most likely candidate to unlock West Ham’s defence in the second half as the January signing gave the away side with a problem down the left.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher was impressed with Diaz’s performance in their hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “#LIVWHU scrappy win! Diaz looked sharp again & Konate again looked the part again!!👌🏻”

Carragher Diaz Konate tweet

Klopp’s side moved to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City thanks to their 1-0 win ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool FC will take on Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night following a 2-0 victory over the Italian side last month.

The Reds will make the trip to Brighton in their next Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

