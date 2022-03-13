Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Mo Salah ahead of Arsenal trip

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Mohamed Salah’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Egypt international scored his 20th goal of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday afternoon after Salah beat Robert Sanchez from the penalty spot in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Brighton on the south coast.

Salah had to be replaced by Diogo Jota in the 63rd minute of the top-flight clash in a concerning moment for Liverpool FC supporters given the 29-year-old’s prolific performances in the title race this season.

Liverpool FC managed to see out a 2-0 win at Brighton without any problems despite Salah’s departure but the Reds will be eager to have their star player back for the trip to the English capital on Wednesday night.

Speaking to BT Sport about Salah’s injury following the 2-0 victory over Graham Potter’s side, Klopp revealed that the Reds are still waiting to learn the severity of the problem but reassured the club’s supporters that the African forward’s knock doesn’t appear to be too serious.

“We will see,” Klopp said. “He thinks it’s not serious but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100 per cent right.

“I think it was the situation before when he hit the ball and got blocked – he wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot got slightly overstretched. We have to see.”

Salah has scored eight goals more than Liverpool FC team-mate Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota as well as Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League this season.

The Egypt international has scored seven times against Arsenal since his move to Liverpool FC, while the ex-Chelsea man netted against the Gunners in a London derby back in 2014.

