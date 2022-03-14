Andy Robertson: Premier League defenders already scared of Liverpool FC star

Andy Robertson reckons Premier League defenders are already scared of Luis Diaz after the Liverpool FC signing scored in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Brighton.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp opted to start the January signing ahead of Diogo Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Diaz repaid his manager’s faith with Liverpool FC’s opening goal in the 19th minute when the Colombia international showed exceptional bravery to guide a header into the net.

The Liverpool FC number 23 managed to beat Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to Joel Matip’s through pass before he was clattered by the Seagulls shot-stopper.

Diaz has scored two goals in five appearances in the Premier League since completing his January move to Liverpool FC from FC Porto.

Robertson, who has already developed a promising understanding on the left flank with the Colombian, reckons Premier League defenders are already fearful of playing against Diaz.

“He’s been incredible since coming in, he’s been special and hit the ground running,” Robertson told BT Sport, as quoted by Metro.

“He was unplayable ay times today. The way he drives at defences, you can see people are scared of him. He’s got end product too.

“Sometimes it can take players a while to get settled in when they come during the January window but luckily that’s not been the case and hopefully it continues.”

Diaz has already made 10 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool FC since his £37m switch to Liverpool FC from FC Porto earlier this year.

The Colombia international scored 41 times in 125 appearances in all competitions for FC Porto during his three seasons at the club.

Diaz will be hoping to retain his spot in Klopp’s starting XI for the trip to top-four challengers Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

