David James believes that Gabriel Martinelli would be a great signing for Liverpool FC, claiming that the Arsenal forward would fit in “seamlessly” at Anfield.

Martinelli has been earning lots of praise for his impressive performances for the Gunners this term, with the 20-year-old having featured regularly in Mikel Arteta’s side as they chase a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The exciting forward has scored five goals and made three assists in 19 Premier League games this season and he will be hoping to improve his return in front of goal as the Gunners look to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Martinelli’s good performances from Arsenal have drawn praise from Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp, with the German manager having spoken of his admiration for the Brazilian at the turn of the year.

Those comments inevitably led to suggestions that Liverpool FC may consider a move for the exciting young attacker in the future.

And former England goalkeeper James feels that Martinelli would be a perfect signing for the Reds, saying that he would prefer the club signed him rather than Leeds United star Raphinha.

Speaking in an interview with ggrecon.com, James said: “Gabriel Martinelli is one player who I get excited by. If it was a choice between Martinelli and Raphinha, I would go for Martinelli.

“He’s young and he’s got everything you need. It’s almost like a slightly rawer [Luis] Diaz, and the beauty of Diaz is that he can play basically anywhere.

“Martinelli obviously occupies the left a lot more. I always think that with a good environment and age, you can manipulate a player into something else, and I think Martinelli fits that criteria.

“He’s young and more than capable. And I can imagine him in a Liverpool kit, doing what he does with Arsenal, if not better, and just fitting in seamlessly.

“If you look at Liverpool’s recruitment, the age of the players they’re buying – they’re young: they’re kind of like “we’ve already got the team now, but what’s it going to look like in the future?” and they’re bringing in those players to fill in those spaces where if [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane, Salah drop out, they’ll be ready to go and replace them.”

Martinelli, who played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC last week, will be hoping to feature when the Gunners return to action after the international break with a trip to Crystal Palace.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip