Glen Johnson predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Glen Johnson is tipping Liverpool FC to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The Reds have been in excellent form in recent months and have managed to keep the pressure up on leaders Manchester City and close the gap to Pep Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool FC are now level on games with Manchester City as the race for the title hots up in the remaining nine fixtures of the campaign.

The Merseyside outfit are aiming to wrestle back the trophy from City after having won it for the first time under Jurgen Klopp in the 2019-20 season.

Former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC star Johnson has now revealed that he is tipping the Reds to emerge victorious at the end of the season following their excellent form lately.

Asked who he thinks will win the title this season, Johnson said in an interview with bettingodds.com: “I’d probably say Liverpool.

“They’ve quietly gone about their business, chipping away at games, winning every week. They’re conceding less and scoring at will.

“No one would have thought they would have shut the gap back in January. Obviously it sounded crazy, with City 12 points in front of them.

“But how they’ve closed that gap, I think Liverpool are the ones that are ascending.”

Johnson also stated his belief that Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah is likely to sign a new contract with the Merseyside outfit in the not-too-distant future.

The Egypt international’s current deal with the club is set to expire in just over a year’s time, but Johnson believes that the uncertainty about his situation is simply a negotiating tactic.

Johnson said: “It probably is tactics. It’s business at the end of the day. With a player like Mohamed Salah and the position of his contract, he currently holds all the aces.

“Whether it’s Liverpool or any other club, it’s never good business letting any of your starting XI players go for free, and certainly not one of the best players in the world.

“So yes, I do think it’s tactics but at the same time Liverpool can’t do business when they’re held to ransom because then it just sets a precedent for everyone else.

“All of a sudden other players start running their contracts down in order to double their salary. I don’t think Liverpool should be going into the meeting room with a gun to their head. I think they should stick their sword in the ground and lay it all down.

“Let’s face it, Liverpool’s a top club, Salah’s a top player, it shouldn’t be a difficult deal to get over the line.”

Liverpool FC are back in FA Cup action when they travel to take on Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

