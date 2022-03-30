‘The sky is the limit for him’: Jordan Henderson raves about reported Liverpool FC target

Jordan Henderson has lavished praise on Jude Bellingham, describing the England teenager as a “fantastic player” as Liverpool FC continue to be credited with an interest in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The 18-year-old has been in good form for Dortmund since having signed for the German club from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of around £25m.

Bellingham has been a regular fixture in the Dortmund team this season, scoring three goals and making seven assists in 25 Bundesliga games for the German side. He has also made three assists and scored one goal in six Champions League games.

The teenager has been touted as a possible target for Liverpool FC this summer, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a keen admirer of the England international.

Bellingham is currently on international duty with Henderson and his England team-mates – and the Liverpool FC captain has been speaking highly of the midfielder in recent days.

Speaking in an interview with Sportbible, Henderson said: “I don’t like speaking too highly of players, especially when they’re such a young age because everybody else seems to do that pretty quickly. But I’ve been very impressed.

“I like the way he plays. I like his personality, which is the most important thing. I like the way he conducts himself. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.

“He’s a great lad, a fantastic player and I’m sure he’ll go from strength to strength as he gets older and matures. When I watch him, he plays with such maturity even now. The sky is the limit for him really.”

Henderson’s comments come as it was claimed that Liverpool FC could face competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Bellingham.

German outlet SportBILD, as quoted by Football365, is reporting that the Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on the English midfielder.

However, it’s suggested that although Liverpool FC could make a bid this summer, Real Madrid would prefer to wait until 2023 before making their move.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip