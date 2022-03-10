Jurgen Klopp would “love” for Liverpool FC to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund – and is tipping him to soon become one of the world’s best midfielders, according to a report in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that Reds boss Klopp is a keen admirer of the English teenager, who signed for Dortmund from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

According to the story, Klopp has told friends and “contacts in football” that he has no doubts that Bellingham will develop into one of the world’s top midfielders within a couple of seasons.

The article also claims that Klopp would “love” to bring the England international to Anfield – although a deal could be tricky as the midfielder could end up costing even more than the £100m he is said to be rated at.

Bellingham has been a regular fixture in the Dortmund team this season, scoring three goals and making six assists in 22 Bundesliga games. He has netted six goals and notched up 10 assists in 34 games in all competitions for the German side this term.

The article concludes by suggesting that Bellingham could be worth as much as £150m by the time he is ready to leave Dortmund in 2023.

Speaking last month, former Liverpool FC and England goalkeeper David James suggested that Bellingham would be a great signing for the Anfield club.

“I’ve only met Jude once and it was just before the Euros,” James said of Bellingham back in February. “I was taken aback by how mature he is as a person.

“He went to Borussia Dortmund during a pandemic and I know someone currently at the club and they think so highly of him.

“He fits the profile of a person that would suit Liverpool. When you look at what Liverpool have got and what they’ve got coming through and how things are set up then the only question that you’d have to ask if you’re Jude is how long is Jurgen Klopp going to be there.”

Liverpool FC, who are currently second in the table and six points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, will take on Brighton away from home on Saturday lunchtime.

