Jamie Carragher: What I really think about new Liverpool FC signing Luis Diaz

Jamie Carragher has singled out the “brilliant” Luis Diaz for special praise after his impressive performance in Liverpool FC’s League Cup final win over Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Colombia international played the full match at Wembley as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s men to triumph over the Blues on penalties and claim their first trophy of the season.

Diaz signed for Liverpool FC from FC Porto in the January transfer window and the 25-year-old has slotted seamlessly into the Reds team, with the attacking midfielder having already featured five times for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions.

The attacker produced another fine display on Sunday as he helped Liverpool FC to claim victory over Chelsea FC in the final at Wembley.

And former Liverpool FC star Carragher has admitted that he has been extremely impressed by what he has seen from Diaz so far for the Reds, tipping him to have a strong season with the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Carragher said: “The interesting point about the Diaz signing is Liverpool only signed him because Tottenham went for him.

“I think he could make a massive difference to Liverpool at this stage of the season not just because of his performances, he was brilliant today but you think what Liverpool’s team would have been if he hadn’t signed.

“[Diogo] Jota wasn’t right, [Roberto] Firmino missed out so you would’ve gone into the game with just [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane and maybe [Takumi] Minamino and [Divock] Origi who we know isn’t quite at their level whereas Diaz is at their level.

“This fella could make a huge difference for Liverpool in terms of winning trophies.”

Meanwhile, Reds boss Klopp admitted that he was thrilled that his side gave Liverpool FC fans something to celebrate with Sunday’s triumph in north London.

“Our fans were obviously quite happy about the whole thing tonight, the atmosphere was outstanding, I really loved it,” Klopp said after the game.

“And after the game it was nice to celebrate with the people after a long time without having any reason to celebrate something, or not the opportunity to celebrate something. So, I’m really happy about the whole thing.”

Liverpool FC will host Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

