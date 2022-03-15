Garth Crooks praised the “special” Luis Diaz for another fine performance after the January signing helped to fire Liverpool FC to a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

The Colombia international, who joined the Reds from FC Porto in the January transfer window, opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th minute when he headed past onrushing goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Mohamed Salah then made the points secure for Jurgen Klopp’s men when he converted his penalty in the 61st minute to help to hand Liverpool FC their eighth Premier League win in a row.

Diaz has been in excellent form for the Reds since his transfer to Anfield in a deal believed to be worth around £37m.

The 25-year-old – who penned a five-and-a-half year contract with the Reds in January – has already scored two goals in five Premier League games for Klopp’s side.

And former Tottenham star Crooks was quick to praise Diaz for another impressive showing as he picked him in his team of the week following Saturday’s game.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said of Diaz: “I said after the Carabao Cup final that this lad looked a bit special and he continued to prove the point at Brighton.

“The way the player has slotted into the Liverpool setup in just a couple of months you could be forgiven for thinking he has been there all his life.

“Fortunately for Diaz he escaped serious injury, having shown immense bravery, after what can only be described as the most diabolical challenge by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

“How Mike Dean, a referee who seems to take pride in holding the record number of sending’s off, inexplicably allowed Sanchez to remain on the pitch only compounds my theory that he knows everything about the rules but cannot distinguish between what is reckless and what is not.”

Reds boss Klopp also praised Diaz following another good performance from the Colombian.

“He is a very good player, let me say it like this,” Klopp told his post-match news conference on Saturday.

“It’s not so easy to bring in a player in the winter without any kind of pre-season but with Luis it was so interesting because the way he played at Porto is exactly the way we wanted him to play here, so he didn’t have to change really.

“I don’t think we saw already his full range of shooting skills. I saw when we scouted him a couple of really nice ones, so there is a lot of space for improvement. But, yes, he is a good player.”

Liverpool FC are now preparing for their Premier League clash against Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have won their last five games in a row in the top flight and are currently in fourth place as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

