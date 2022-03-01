Garth Crooks singled out the “fabulous” Luis Diaz for special praise after his fine performance in Liverpool FC’s League Cup final win over Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The 25-year-old played the entire game in north London as he helped the Reds to play out a goalless draw before their triumph 11-10 on penalties against the Blues.

The victory gave Liverpool FC a record ninth success in the League Cup as Jurgen Klopp’s men triumphed following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s missed penalty.

Diaz has been in excellent form since signing for Liverpool FC from FC Porto back in January. The Colombian has already scored one goal in five outings for the Reds in all competitions and looks as though he will fit perfectly into the Reds set-up.

The Colombian had more touches inside Chelsea FC’s penalty area than any other Reds player on Sunday – and he also managed four shots against the Blues.

Former Spurs star Crooks has been very impressed by what he’s seen from Diaz so far in a Liverpool FC shirt, describing the January signing as a “red arrow”.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport after having picked Diaz in his team of the week, Crooks wrote: “From the moment I clapped eyes on this player in a Liverpool shirt I thought they’ve only gone and done it again – they’ve bought another red arrow.

“A player who is quick, a team player, can score goals and fit in with the current regime and, if need be take over from the outgoing ones.

“The Colombia international looked fabulous against Chelsea. He had a chance to win the match and knew it as he beat the ground in frustration as his shot went straight into Edouard Mendy’s hands.

“Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea’s League Cup final preparations were affected by the situation in Ukraine and insisted he had mixed feelings going into the Wembley final. Well his team did a great job under the circumstances. He’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game that his side were made to work hard for the victory against the Blues.

“Facing Chelsea, there was like two lions going for each other – it was absolutely crazy,” Klopp told his post-match news conference.

“They started better, we took over and were then better. Second half, started again with two really good moments of Chelsea, we sorted it again and then in the end everybody was tired on the pitch obviously and then you have to get through.

“Then the penalty shootout, one of the most spectacular I ever saw. Absolutely great to win it like this. We called it the people’s cup but the whole journey was a squad journey and that’s what I love most about it.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip