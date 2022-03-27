Michael Owen has revealed that he would be “very surprised” if Mohamed Salah didn’t sign a new contract with Liverpool FC.

The Egypt international’s situation at Anfield has become something of a talking point in recent months as the clock begins to tick down on his current deal with the Merseyside club.

Salah’s contract at Liverpool FC is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and the Reds are understood to be in talks with the forward about handing him a new and improved deal.

However, as there has not yet been any breakthrough in those talks, the Reds are facing the prospect of Salah potentially being able to speak to foreign clubs about a move away from Anfield from next January.

Liverpool FC are understood to be eager to tie their talismanic forward down to a new deal, and former Reds striker Owen feels that it is currently unlikely that Salah would seek to leave the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by BBC Sport, Owen said: “I’d be very surprised if Mo Salah didn’t sign with Liverpool. What are the options at the moment?

“You are only going either sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else because there is no-one else as good as these two teams in the world at the moment.

“Let’s give everyone time because these things don’t happen overnight. You are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the biggest players in the world and that player is about to sign the biggest contract of his life.

“I think it’s entirely normal that negotiations can drag on a little bit.”

He added: “Mo Salah has got to be thinking about the chances of success in the future – if he’s thinking along those lines then Liverpool ticks that box. It’s just a question of whether they tick the box financially as well.”

The 29-year-old forward has been in excellent form for the Reds once again this season, scoring 20 goals and making 10 assists in 27 Premier League games for Jurgen Klopp’s men to help them to within a point of Manchester City at the top of the table.

He has also netted eight times in the Champions League to help the Reds set up a quarter-final showdown with Benfica over two legs next month.

