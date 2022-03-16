Liverpool FC are among the clubs interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Whites in recent months and he has been a consistent performer in the West Yorkshire side’s team this term.

Raphinha has scored nine goals and made three assists in 27 games in the Premier League so far this season. Last term, he scored six goals and made nine assists in the top flight to help the club retain their Premier League status.

According to Romano, Liverpool FC are one of the Premier League club’s interested in signing Raphinha this summer, while FC Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the talented attacking midfielder.

The Italian journalist provided an update about Raphinha’s future this week, naming some of the clubs interested in his signature and pointing out that the midfielder is yet to hold talks with Leeds United about his situation.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Barcelona are interested in Raphinha alongside Premier League clubs, including Liverpool [Chelsea wanted him, now in stand-by]. Barca already discussed about Raphinha with Deco.

“No talks yet with Leeds – as price depends on their PL future and potential buy out clauses.”

Liverpool FC have shown themselves to be capable of making astute purchases in recent transfer windows, with the Reds having snapped up Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January window.

Diaz has made strong start to life at Anfield, scoring two goals in five Premier League games for the Reds and wasting no time adapting to life in the English top flight.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are preparing for their crunch trip away to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Jurgen Klopp’s men head into the game knowing that a win would move them to within just one point of leaders Manchester City.

