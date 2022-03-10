Steve McManaman names the one player he’d love Liverpool FC to sign

Steve McManaman would love to see Liverpool FC complete a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, describing the France international as a “real superstar”.

Mbappe is widely considered to be one of world football’s top attacking talents and his future has been a source of speculation lately due to the fact that his current contract at PSG is set to expire in the summer.

The 23-year-old attacker has been in top form this season, scoring 19 goals and making 14 assists in 32 games in all competitions for the French side.

Liverpool FC bolstered their squad with the addition of Colombian winger Luis Diaz in the January transfer window and the Reds are likely to be linked with some further inbound transfer in the summer.

Former Reds and Real Madrid star McManaman has now admitted that he would love to see Mbappe move to Anfield, although he concedes that Liverpool FC may struggle to afford to land the Frenchman.

Writing in his column for horseracing.net, McManaman said: “If I could sign anybody [for Liverpool FC] I would sign Mbappe. Even though he’s going to cost too much.

“I thought he was brilliant at Monaco and then he went to Paris and has been great. Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi are coming to the end and Mbappe has been the one who has been standing up this year. He’s the real superstar.”

McManaman also said that Borussia Dortmund and Norway star Erling Haaland would also be a great signing for the Reds – but said that bolstering their midfield should probably be the club’s priority in the summer.

He continued: “Then it’d be somebody like Erling Haaland – a centre-forward who would score you a load of goals. But with this money and how much you would want, it just sets the dressing room on fire. For everyone else, you’d have to pay them.

“If you look at Liverpool’s setup at the minute, if they needed strengthening it would be with a different type of midfielder to what they have now. It would probably be one of the big hitters if they could afford it.”

Liverpool FC, who booked their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night with a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan, will take on Brighton away from home in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip