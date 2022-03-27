Liverpool FC will not compete with Chelsea FC and Manchester United for the signing of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are not planning to enter a bidding war with Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United for the talismanic midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Rice considering the 23-year-old’s impressive performances for top-four challengers West Ham in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC’s owners Fenway Sports Group aren’t prepared to finance a deal for Rice despite the England international’s ever-improving reputation thanks to his displays under David Moyes.

Football Insider write that FSG wouldn’t be prepared to pay Rice’s transfer fee or wages to leave Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United as the most-likely options for the Hammers midfielder.

The website claims that Klopp is still in the market to sign a new central midfielder in the 2022 summer transfer window after Liverpool FC failed to sign a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain star Georginio Wijnaldum last summer.

Rice has scored one goal and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League this season.

The former Republic of Ireland international started his youth career at Chelsea FC before he was released by the south west London side as a teenager.

Rice has scored nine times in 183 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at West Ham.

