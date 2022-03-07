Jamie Carragher has admitted that he isn’t surprised to see Liverpool FC linked with a swoop to sign West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the West Ham playmaker since Bowen established himself as a key player under David Moyes at the east London side.

Bowen has registered a combined 16 goals and assists in the Premier League this season, which is more than any other player in the English top flight in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 25-year-old, who scored in West Ham’s 3-2 win over Liverpool FC at the London Stadium back in November, is thought to be valued at around £75m by the Hammers.

Bowen was forced off in the 55th minute of West Ham’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool FC after the Hammers wide man picked up a knock in the second half.

Speaking about Liverpool FC’s reported interest in Bowen, Carragher admitted that he isn’t surprised to see his former club linked with the Hammers star.

However, the Sky Sports pundit did point to one reason why Liverpool FC may ultimately not land the former Hull City winger.

“There’s talk of Liverpool’s interest in him [Bowen] and you can see why with the goals and assists he gets, but also the positions he takes up,” Carragher said during his Sky Sports commentary of Liverpool FC’s win over West Ham.

“Even that one [the position he took up before his injury], the position he gets in when Virgil van Dijk heads it back.

“He plays very narrow, as Liverpool’s wide players do.

“But I just think it’s always difficult for Liverpool to ever buy anyone in that position when you’ve got Mo Salah. Not just his quality, but he very rarely misses games.”

West Ham signed Bowen in an £18m deal from Hull City in the 2020 January transfer window.

Bowen has scored 21 times in 88 games in all competitions for West Ham.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they welcome Inter Milan to Anfield in the second leg of their last-16 clash. Jurgen Klopp’s men are 2-0 up from the first leg.

